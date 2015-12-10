FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 468

It's nothing like that. Volatility has normalised, you can trade the bump. The news probably won't break ranges, otherwise you would have seen it on the insights.
gip:
I wish I had a bumpy ride))) Can't you do it without it?
 
stranger:

You know what the shaman says? Х... to you))))

In all seriousness, have a smoke today)

They say the noonies are coming today )))) Gotta make sandwiches ))))
 
artikul:
They say the noonies are coming today )))) We should make sandwiches )))))
Stock up on socks))))
stranger:

You know what the shaman says? ))))

In all seriousness, have a smoke today))

The banks are in a stupor with the ruble )))) Soon they will be left without money and will they jump up by 10?

The exchange rate has not even moved. It turns out they were shaken yesterday ))))

 
Everything on the euro is the old 2425, 2206.
 
stranger:
Stock up on socks)))
Do you think there will be a loss? )))
Putkin has ordered the course to be stabilised. Execute.
 
stranger:

More interesting on the pound today)

Everything is under control:-)
