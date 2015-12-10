FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 101

[Deleted]  
Ishim:
Run for beer! Let's get Stranger drunk!
I don't get it. He's a good trader, isn't he? He seems to have made a lot of money today. He even made some money in the process...
 
_new-rena:
Then he's a dick, not a beer!
 
Ishim:
why on earth would SL for TP - he won't put up a platform there.
The picture is written verbatim!
 
Speculator_:
oh yeah ((((, so two targets 1 - in 2 - out
[Deleted]  
Speculator_:
Картина писана со слов дословно!
Ishim:
oh yeah ((((, so two targets 1 - in 2 - out

What are you doing here? Work, work!

You took a quid and then what?

))))

 
_new-rena:

Drink beer.
[Deleted]  
Rupiah monster - morning 45.7, evening 47.1 .......... )))))
[Deleted]  
Speculator_:
That's it, I'm ready now. ))))
 

Wake up the medium term


[Deleted]  
Silent:

There's still 1.21. The bottom is not as drawn... we could have jumped into 2000... no one woke up
