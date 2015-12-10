FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 101
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Run for beer! Let's get Stranger drunk!
I don't get it, why get him drunk. Isn't he a good trader? He seems to have made a shitload today. He even managed to slip someone some money in the process...
why on earth would SL for TP - he won't put up a platform there.
The picture is written verbatim!
Картина писана со слов дословно!
oh yeah ((((, so two targets 1 - in 2 - out
What are you doing here? Work, work!
You took a quid and then what?
))))
What are you doing here? Work, work!
You took a quid and then what?
Drinking beer.
Wake up the medium term
Wake up the medium term