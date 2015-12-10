FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 334
Take a pie from the shelf. You earned it last week.
However Puppet does not take a nap when bets are raised and stops are not set. A week is not a deadline for him.
I don't risk more than 3% of the depo and I won't go into details - who the dummy will take out, you're not interested as it's already clear.
I showed a week, but the strategy has been on the real for 3 months)))
Any trade implies the end of a trade. Since the orders are closed, let's assume the stops are there anyway!
so this is not a strategy - the guy almost lost his deposit so he asked for help to bring it back to the original state ... Without a deposit or without a lock it's not real ...
Ahhhh, that makes sense then. Of course in that case the only option to get the deposit out quickly is to increase the risk to the point of no luck. There are already two options - to withdraw/not to withdraw, not one - to lose ))))
I was talking about the lock in a normally and stably working strategy. We did not understand each other.
I need this once again... oh god bless ever seen... :-)))
Mr. Zorich, you're scaring))))
it's not me, Ren, it's the forex trading charts that are scaring... :-)))
when cyprus fired - they had the same quotes over the weekend... :-)))
Do you think - should I go to the bank and exchange the quid for gold, to make a killing (I persuade my wife, and she hesitates)?
And it's not a cross transaction anymore...
After the price of gold settles, should we reverse the transaction?
Mr. Zorich, you are frightening)))
that's the way it's going to be soon, don't we read the news...? and sometimes you have to... the Brits (I think) are about to replenish their gold currency reserves by almost 50%... it was in the news this week...
here i go - it's going to open on monday at this price... :-))) a boundless sea of bears leaping from windows and rooftops...
millions of whining that they didn't get and lost, like those infected with the T-virus, shambling along the roadsides.... chaos...
carefully concealed crosses, pendants and chains are cleaned and hung on the wall... :-)))