Weekly USDRUB chart (medium term - up to and including February 2015).


That is - there are two options here:

  • if the price breaks through the level of 54.87 on the closed weekly bar, the ruble will go down till the end of February (i.e. the price will go up).
  • If it doesn't break through that level, correction is possible, but I don't think the price will cross the trend line (it will anyway go above 50).
 

There's a commentary here ...

If it is said that "the ruble is weakening", it means on the chart that the line is moving away from the ruble.

For example, in relation to the USD/RUB chart, if the price line moves upwards, it is moving away from the rouble (from the RUB), i.e. the rouble is weakening. And it moves towards the dollar (that is, the dollar strengthens). One currency is weakening against another currency, which is strengthening (here the ratio is like USD/RUB).

 
On the daily chart - the same level - 54.87 - as on the weekly chart.



That is, if one is worried about the ruble-dollar exchange rate until February 2015 inclusive, one should look at the resistance level of 54.87 - how this level is broken on the D1 timeframe (and if on the W1 timeframe too) - then one can say with great probability that the USDRUR price will continue its uprend higher and higher ... and higher ... and higher (like that song, sorry).
in any case, the CUCCL has already sold out:


 
Got a sign. I think I've said too much.
Doll, I won't do it again. It's all within the bounds of the deal.
 
Ilij:


Sometimes it's better to keep quiet than to talk...

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/37348/page556

what do you mean? the laughter was about flea-baiting and shopping....

zy, the way the m5 is thrown around is ace of crusades ))))))))

 
Silent:
...

ps this is a bit of deja vu... time out.

That reminds me. We were discussing with stranger a few years ago how volumes and extremes correlate.

Nothing changes.

 
Ilij:

in any case, the CUCCL has already sold out:


48.52 on the daily?


I don't think it will be anytime soon ... the price still needs to pass 52.05 ...


 
Fisht_1 :

Pairs with yen traded well and in the right place........ but yen is yen and at such a spike was going down. Observing.


Here we go ............ watching further:

CADJPY is forming a good signal.

 
Ilij:

in any case, the CUCCL has already sold out:


Well, you get where the euro is going?)
