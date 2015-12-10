FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 565
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
That is - there are two options here:
There's a commentary here ...
If it is said that "the ruble is weakening", it means on the chart that the line is moving away from the ruble.
For example, in relation to the USD/RUB chart, if the price line moves upwards, it is moving away from the rouble (from the RUB), i.e. the rouble is weakening. And it moves towards the dollar (that is, the dollar strengthens). One currency is weakening against another currency, which is strengthening (here the ratio is like USD/RUB).
That is, if one is worried about the ruble-dollar exchange rate until February 2015 inclusive, one should look at the resistance level of 54.87 - how this level is broken on the D1 timeframe (and if on the W1 timeframe too) - then one can say with great probability that the USDRUR price will continue its uprend higher and higher ... and higher ... and higher (like that song, sorry).
in any case, the CUCCL has already sold out:
Doll, I won't do it again. It's all within the bounds of the deal. I'll give you the moose and the triple spread.
Sometimes it's better to keep quiet than to talk...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/37348/page556
what do you mean? the laughter was about flea-baiting and shopping.... (I'm also shopping )
zy, the way the m5 is thrown around is ace of crusades ))))))))
...
ps this is a bit of deja vu... time out.
That reminds me. We were discussing with stranger a few years ago how volumes and extremes correlate.
Nothing changes.
in any case, the CUCCL has already sold out:
I don't think it will be anytime soon ... the price still needs to pass 52.05 ...
Pairs with yen traded well and in the right place........ but yen is yen and at such a spike was going down. Observing.
Here we go ............ watching further:
CADJPY is forming a good signal.
in any case, the CUCCL has already sold out: