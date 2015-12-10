FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 794

New comment
 
pako:
iron-concrete?
Don't sneer, young man ))))
 
pako:
iron-concrete?
Worse)
 
artikul:
Don't sneer, young man ))))
Why is he laughing, they're beautiful, multi-coloured...
 
stranger:
Why is he laughing, they're beautiful, multi-coloured...
It's a bit uncomfortable without arrows ))))
 
artikul:
It's a bit uncomfortable without arrows ))))

That's all))

 
_new-rena:
I have all pairs on rails except the yen moved to buy, but stay awake ))))

H1 index


Maybe it makes sense to compare with it?

Although I am not sure if it is rails :-)

 
Silent:

H1 index


Maybe it makes sense to compare with it?

I'm not sure if it's the rails though :-)

Yeah, Guru would explain what it is and where to go... With this...
[Deleted]  
Silent:

H1 index


Would it make sense to compare it with it?

I'm not sure if it's rails though :-)

it is ))))

well i have found the quote i want to work with. he has everything.

What's the correct name for that chip in the metak?

(some pairs are already on sale...)

 
stranger:
Yes, the Master would explain what it is and where to go... with this...

Is... is it her? I found it!!!


:-)

 
Shall we sneak in next year as a tradition?)))
1...787788789790791792793794795796797798799800801...871
New comment