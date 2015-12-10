FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 794
iron-concrete?
iron-concrete?
Don't sneer, young man ))))
Why is he laughing, they're beautiful, multi-coloured...
It's a bit uncomfortable without arrows ))))
That's all))
I have all pairs on rails except the yen moved to buy, but stay awake ))))
H1 index
Maybe it makes sense to compare with it?
Although I am not sure if it is rails :-)
it is ))))
well i have found the quote i want to work with. he has everything.
What's the correct name for that chip in the metak?
(some pairs are already on sale...)
Yes, the Master would explain what it is and where to go... with this...
Is... is it her? I found it!!!
:-)