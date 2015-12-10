FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 316

alex_r:
the last one left, remove the price chart and trade like normal people))))
that's not how i know, i'm not normal ))))
IRIP:

hasten to disappoint you =)
there are at least three stages, ROSS =)

until you figure it out, the simpler the better.

agree
 
About EVRAUD do not worry - opened in the direction of higher TF......... especially I like the selves on NZDJPY at the top of the month..... at least to 68750 - is the meaning of the next wave to increase the lot.
 

EURAUD

buy

stop on low

 
alex_r:
last one left, remove the price chart and trade like normal people))))
volume =)
_new-rena:
I don't know how, I'm crazy )))
actually, is it to become a banker ? )))) ... tinny
 
_new-rena:

I said buy from the pullback, as long as it's going up.


All right, I'll trade your way then:


 
IRIP:

EURAUD

buy

stop at low

No plans to sell? Or when the system shows.
alex_r:
there is one last thing left, remove the price chart and trade like normal people))))
60
costy_


.... I thought that was it!

and yet again the download ...

it's endless (((

i don't even know where to start ...

 
gnawingmarket:
Not planning to sell? Or when the system shows.
If it does.
