Stranger trades like this and quite successfully!, and I can't yet (((( (just back from a business trip my lower back is aching(((()
Well, goodbye ruble, hello default?
they're going to screw the customers:
Yes, of course, especially those who are over 30)))
And those who are buying now are not buyers, they are woodpeckers.
That dude with his owl, who sells a quid against the rouble, is gone).
I'll try the harrier:
I'll try the harrier:
Strange, here's an update on the metal news:
CNBC: Gold prices could fall below $800/tonne
Gold prices could fall below $800 a toe in the long term, Duke University economist Harvey Campbell told CNBC.
Campbell has conducted a study of nominal gold prices over the past 2,500 years, and argues that the real value of the yellow metal has remained about the same in real price terms.
"If you look at the long period, it becomes clear that the value of gold doesn't just fall to some average values, but falls well below them, and then comes back. It probably won't happen tomorrow - the duration of each cycle is about 10-15 years, and today we have entered a new cycle," says Campbell.
The kid's a hottie. He analyzed the price for 2.5 thousand years. AND WHAT DID YOU DO FOR THE FORECAST???
YAHUU FINANCE went even further:
"Gold loses luster and retail investors turn to silver" Yahoo Financial
So that's what it turns out - the ponies are swapping gold for silver....Aidler would have gone crazy
And here a simple Russian guy financier and co-chairman of the board of directors is burning the candle at the stake:
Why the price of gold may fall below production costs
Today, analysts are no longer predicting a rise in the price of gold to exorbitant heights, as they did three years ago. The consensus is that because production costs are above $1,000 per ounce there is almost nowhere for the price to fall, and the level of $1100-1250 is the equilibrium level in the new cycle. Alas, that analysis is very superficial.
READ MORE:
The cost of secondary gold today does not exceed $600-650 per ounce. In the event of a drop in the gold price , could we see a recycling cost of $500? Of course.The cost of production is variable. Historically, a $100 decline in the gold price corresponded to a $28 decline in the cost of production, and with the gold price falling to $900 the cost of production will fall by about the same level, due to both further exit of the most expensive producers from the business and increased efficiency. Meanwhile, cash costs in the cost structure of production do not exceed $500 per ounce, whileenvironmental protection costs are more than $300.
Now this is where I don't get a damn thing.
Although I have a 3rd grade education under my belt, but still:
Cash costs don't exceed $500 per ounce + environmental costs are over $300 THIS DOES NOT equate to an equilibrium level of $1100-1250.
But the simple Russian guy then corrects himself:
For gold producers, the operating cost level is now no higher than $800 per ounce, and it may go down somewhat.
(Although at the beginning he wrote that the cost of production is now above $1,000).
The full version is here: http://www.forbes.ru/finansy-column/rynki/274221-pochemu-tsena-na-zoloto-mozhet-upast-nizhe-sebestoimosti-dobychi
you can't put someone else's brain in your skull...
EURAUD on the hole on the weed:
I can't tell you anything about EuroAud, I haven't been following it. Oil, with an average production cost of around 70, and nothing has prevented it from falling lower.
Fuck oil (I have a pension every first of the month...)