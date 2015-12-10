FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 868

You're right, you should be more familiar with the Mighty's legacy ))))

Sorcerer on 4 mocks the Great))))

DJDJ22:

"Normal dude. He talks the talk, but he shows the trade. If he stays in the black at least for a week, I will invest in him(from 2 c.u.). Depletion is not a gimmicky strategy. We are always on the plus-side, we can go from plus to minus. He either got a nervous breakdown or he just snapped. Kudos to Tantrik and the rest of them. ("Banning beer commercials is a big mistake. The plots of the enemy. I-k.")

It's so about HIM - trumpeting where this world is going...
 
 
stranger:

The pound is beating resistance and the eu is supporting, such a New Year))))

 
artikul:
You're right, you should study the legacy of the Mighty more diligently ))))
Maybe he'll come back.
 
stranger:
Iryp, did they at least turn on your lights for New Year's Eve?)

Yes, Russia took pity on Ukraine. They signed an electricity supply contract on the 30th so that there would be enough for Ukraine's needs and those of Crimea.

Now there should be no blackouts in Ukraine.

 
Happy New Year Gentlemen!
 
[Deleted]  
IRIP:

Yes, Russia took pity on Ukraine. They signed an electricity supply contract on the 30th so that there would be enough for Ukraine's needs and those of Crimea.

Now there should be no blackouts in Ukraine

 

