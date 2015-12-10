FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 282
Greetings to all the wonderful community!
Reno! I can't keep up with Eurochka. It's up and down. She's zig-zagging. She already drew her fifth one up.
I'll try to sell it here...
whatever.
Why - you only look at fresh volumes! (max H1 day - week)
What do you mean? Money? Power? Time?
a common expectation...
and it's whispering to me for selling with the mentioned tokens
And that, I will try to buy EUR with a stop of 10 pips.
If you do not know where to put a stop and do not put it, you may try to buyEUR again.)
If you do not see where to put a suitable stop - do not get into the trade.
Shit. Can't keep up with the Euros either?
I thought you said you had to salt it. Or did you mean the current momentum.
Will you go to 1.2545?
Thank you!
Euro not trading, please)
What's right is a normal entry and stop, the trade is good.
first
If it's about an indicator - it's in the general access....... if it 's about a drain - yes, it's a shame, but I have a drawdown in my strategy.