tuma88:


Greetings to all the wonderful community!


Reno! I can't keep up with Eurochka. It's up and down. She's zig-zagging. She already drew her fifth one up.
I'm not chasing, she's pushing me. But I always want to go faster, but she thinks I need it more profitable. I don't know where the middle ground is -....
Ishim:
Why - you only look at fresh volumes! (max H1 day - week)
Ishim, I've made up my mind about volumes long ago.
 

I'll try to sell it here...

 
_new-rena:
whatever.
What do you mean? Money? Power? Time?
 
Ishim:
Why - you only look at fresh volumes! (max H1 day - week)
My son, don't confuse volumes with TFs, it's a bit cheesy)))
gnawingmarket:
What do you mean? Money? Power? Time?
The first one
 
Ilij:

a common expectation...

and it's whispering to me for selling with the mentioned tokens

And that, I will try to buy EUR with a stop of 10 pips.

stranger:

If you do not know where to put a stop and do not put it, you may try to buyEUR again.)

If you do not see where to put a suitable stop - do not get into the trade.

Shit. Can't keep up with the Euros either?
I thought you said it needed salting. Or maybe you mean the current momentum.
Will you keep it at 1.2545?

Thank you!
 
tuma88:
Shit. Can't keep up with the Euros either?
I thought you said you had to salt it. Or did you mean the current momentum.
Will you go to 1.2545?

Thank you!

Euro not trading, please)

What's right is a normal entry and stop, the trade is good.

 
_new-rena:
first
If it's about the turkey - it's in the public domain....... if it's about the drain - yes, it's a shame, but the drawdown is in my strategy.
gnawingmarket:
If it's about an indicator - it's in the general access....... if it 's about a drain - yes, it's a shame, but I have a drawdown in my strategy.
i know it's in general, that's why i'm telling you all this kind of indices is a mistake. there's a simple quid or index chart on the alps (Strange was showing the pose yesterday late at night). You don't need an indicator, take my word for it.
