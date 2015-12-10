FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 391
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
senx
you're right about the bots - it's a memory song for pips
variants of the next punches, stop 2406, 2394 - refilling small
options for next breakdowns, stop 2406, 2394 - smallish refill
If only they hadn't ruined the plans of the pipsqueak sells on the loys overnight...
If only they hadn't ruined the plans for pipsqueak selloffs on the loys overnight...
They will surely ruin it)
Hm )))) All that's drawn is pierced, the bottom is not yet palpable )))
They will surely ruin it)
there's a bunch of buys at 1.24 )))) and they have stops...
You didn't get it right, the bai for 24 won't show up until tomorrow, that's when they will have the stops.
I mean the ones we bought 3 hours ago - what will happen to them, profit?
Supplementary.
Bounce from the H1 channel - 4th point before the breakdown, 1.23xx - 1.2355 ))))) interesting to watch.
But I think it will go down to 2350 / 2360 in the morning.
Thank you!
Hm )))) All that's drawn is pierced, the bottom is not yet palpable )))
Can the bottom be palpated higher than expected ?
Thanks !