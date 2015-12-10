FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 391

_new-rena:

senx

you're right about the bots - it's a memory song for pips

variants of the next punches, stop 2406, 2394 - refilling small

Ishim:

options for next breakdowns, stop 2406, 2394 - smallish refill

Wouldn't have ruined plans for pips sells on loi overnight...
 
_new-rena:
If only they hadn't ruined the plans of the pipsqueak sells on the loys overnight...
sleep at night ))
 
_new-rena:
If only they hadn't ruined the plans for pipsqueak selloffs on the loys overnight...

They will surely ruin it)

 

Hm )))) All that's drawn is pierced, the bottom is not yet palpable )))

 
stranger:

They will surely ruin it)

there's a bunch of bays at 1.24 )))) and they have stops...
 
Ishim:
there's a bunch of buys at 1.24 )))) and they have stops...
You're wrong, the bai for 24 won't be available until tomorrow and they'll have stops then.
 
stranger:
You didn't get it right, the bai for 24 won't show up until tomorrow, that's when they will have the stops.

I mean the ones we bought 3 hours ago - what will happen to them, profit?

Supplementary.

Bounce from the H1 channel - 4th point before the breakdown, 1.23xx - 1.2355 ))))) interesting to watch.

 
I bought the Euro at 2379 as luck would have it, with a stop at 2370. (the first time I decided to take advantage of this miracle).
But I think it will go down to 2350 / 2360 in the morning.

Thank you!
 
artikul:

Hm )))) All that's drawn is pierced, the bottom is not yet palpable )))

Hi Zhenya !
Can the bottom be palpated higher than expected ?



Thanks !
