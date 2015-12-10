FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 261
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
you wanted to put it on the chart. let's go with the second line of my post.
Yesterday Alex posted the same one)
I want the volumes to be shown on the chart with a number in the ninja.)
I was really poked by the dude yesterday with the idea of supporting the ruble))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
Yesterday Alex posted the same one)
I want the volumes to be shown on the chart with a number in the ninja.)
I was really poked by the dude yesterday with the idea of supporting the ruble))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
Yesterday Alex posted the same one)
I want the volumes to be shown on the chart with a number in the ninja.)
I was really poked by the dude yesterday with the idea of supporting the ruble))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
He wanted to say that the ruble will be ruined by his software )))) and his rating shows that it's not the first day, so I did not believe he was so naive )))
He said that his owl was selling the quid against the rouble, offering to support "domestic producers" ))))), circus)
That's where the yen is at 117.95 with all the ohhhhhh.... volumes?
Why is the quid back under resistance?
etc)
aaaa, one way up???? well then it's worse. the banks will be ecstatic ))))
Here's the yen and the level at which the volume has built up
Flat line - accumulated over time, no? Or was it thrown in over a day? (the time of the event should also be looked at)
Peeked))) It's the yen futures.
Why did the chif make two false upside breakdowns and come back under resistance?
So he's at 91. And I've been hearing about the trend.
Why did my buy in the loonie go out yesterday ? So it's at 1.10 or 1.0850, which is more likely.
And now you can think about the euro, which is "trending down")))
Probably not enough experience - practise more!
That's how I train)