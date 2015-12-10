FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 557
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
This is what it took three days to make a 75p profit? ))))
Yes, if I was guaranteed to take even 10 pts a day (guaranteed)
I'd be scribbling on the forum from Mars...
If I was guaranteed to take even 10 p. a day (guaranteed)
I'd be scribbling on the forum from Mars...
That's why you don't have to do it every day)))
that's why I'm chirping from where I'm registered...
Ilya, and note for yourself that all of them flea-bangers will end up the same way - visiting Kolyan)))
we'll all end up there...
to have time to snatch, most importantly, flea pips
and that's not the case
we'll all end up there...
to grab the flea-bitten peeps
I don't think that's gonna happen, either.
no hope?