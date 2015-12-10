FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 557

stranger:
This is what it took three days to make a 75p profit? ))))

Yes, if I was guaranteed to take even 10 pts a day (guaranteed)

I'd be scribbling on the forum from Mars...

 
Ilij:

That's why you don't have to do it every day)))
 
stranger:
That's why I chirp from where I'm registered...
 
Ilij:
Today you're going to get dumped by this group, Doll, the professor and the teacher for the euro, for starters))))
 
Yes, we are the world's axis of evil ))))
 
Ilya, and also make a note to yourself that all of them fleabaggers will end up the same way - visiting Kolyan)))
 
The Kiwi at 2300 Moscow time is expected to have "mama's movement".
 
And be sure to buy a season ticket for the ninja ))))
 
stranger:
Ilya, and note for yourself that all of them flea-bangers will end up the same way - visiting Kolyan)))

we'll all end up there...

to have time to snatch, most importantly, flea pips

and that's not the case

 
Ilij:

no hope?


