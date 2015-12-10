FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 593
Trading, no time to chat... :-)
Investigative Committee proposes criminal penalties for currency market manipulation - http://top.rbc.ru/finances/11/12/2014/548999492ae596f55584b697
while they are still at large...
Those dudes who manipulate the market can kick their own asses ))))))))))))))))))))))))))
They should have punished the guy who was manipulating the currency market for a couple of years
Fucking clowns)
Those dudes out there manipulating them can kick their own ana-))))))))))))))))))))))))))
Roman, where are you now?)
:-)
Look here - people are working. http://smart-lab.ru/blog/222186.php
P.S. The topic of BFI is not welcome on this resource.
What is there to trade, on Monday I bought the pound, half at 5650, +100 pips, closed it, today the audi. That's it.
I see.
Beats up every day on USDRUB... :-)
Here are the recommendations, will be summed up...
Adhering to the TS:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38125
you wanted to skim someone else's forecast. i'm about to fall asleep while i wait....
Posted... Not the forecast, but the work... There were just conversations, like that guy is a great Predictor and enters...
The thread is called predictions, so I decided to share his "predictions" here ...
Got it.
:-)
like - dudes, merge, don't listen to anyone - it's all bullshit. but those who know everything - when and where to open up - to jail...