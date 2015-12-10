FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 593

R0MAN:
Trading, no time to chat... :-)
you wanted to take a screenshot of someone's forecast. i'm going to sleep while i'm waiting....
 
Ishim:

Investigative Committee proposes criminal penalties for currency market manipulation - http://top.rbc.ru/finances/11/12/2014/548999492ae596f55584b697

while they are still at large...

Those dudes who manipulate the market can kick their own asses ))))))))))))))))))))))))))

They should have punished the guy who was manipulating the currency market for a couple of years

Fucking clowns)

 
stranger:
Those dudes out there manipulating them can kick their own ana-))))))))))))))))))))))))))
well, troll))))), they will take those who can get it! (let's not point the finger at the small stuff...)
 
stranger:
Roman, where are you now?)

:-)

Look here - people are working. http://smart-lab.ru/blog/222186.php


P.S. The topic of BFI is not welcome on this resource.

Вот. Сами смотрите. Майтрейд ой. Вася ай. Писчиков упс. Рождественская распродажа звёзд на ёлку. Ушёл дальше бухать. Ик.
 
stranger:
What is there to trade, on Monday I bought the pound, half at 5650, +100 pips, closed it, today the audi. That's it.

I see.

Beats up every day on USDRUB... :-)

Here are the recommendations, will be summed up...

Adhering to the TS:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38125

 
_new-rena:
you wanted to skim someone else's forecast. i'm about to fall asleep while i wait....

Posted... Not the forecast, but the work... There were just conversations, like that guy is a great Predictor and enters...

The thread is called predictions, so I decided to share his "predictions" here ...

Ishim:

while they are still at large...

R0MAN:

Got it.

Beats up every day on USDRUB... :-)

Here are the recommendations, will be summed up...

Adhering to the TS:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38125

Got it, thanks.
 
R0MAN:

:-)

Look here - people are working. http://smart-lab.ru/blog/222186.php


P.S. The topic of BFI is not welcome on this resource.

Most are drawn there, for the sake of ponce ... it's like selling GOLDEN LOCKS on the river to anyone who wants them
 
_new-rena:
like - dudes, merge, don't listen to anyone - it's all bullshit. but those who know everything - when and where to open up - to jail...
buy in the evening! sit down in the morning (((.
