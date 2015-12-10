FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 151

Ishim:
Yes, I did not give you the final target - it may not come (

It will be there for sure, as will the chiff at 8620, only it will be forgotten before it arrives)

Do you see support for the yen at 116.06? That's it, it's higher for now. That 116.79 will try again is 100%.

 
stranger:

117 could be - 2 trendlines there.

 
Ishim:

117 maybe - 2 trending ones there.

So what kind of corrections are you telling me about?) We should trade what we have, not what will be, if not, then wait. If not, you may wait. Shaman, do you actually plan deals or do you do it without thinking?)

I think the pound may go under 1.50. And its sell level is 1.63, the wise old Eidler was right, but his whiskey will not translate)

 
stranger:

And I'm just the opposite - I trade what will be. I do not plan my trades using TS - it is not provided there. For the eu with stops I plan, but in fact it's pure catch-up if I have a computer.
 
Ishim:
So why do I use stops? Have you understood that losing money is not an option?
 
stranger:
(there is no such tskey) (there is a 0 guarantee on the hangs - ts volatility)
 
stranger:
O wise man of the market! Where have you been?
 
IRIP:

Spekul, don't bullshit...

look - a startup deposit of 1,000

the same account, demo, for testers

all the time except the first day I didn't trade on it because I didn't need to.

here we go again - I've turned on the dope.

all this time.

Why would I risk 1,000? How am I going to play with a shaky hand?
 
SEVER11:

entry level of longs for 2-3 months:


I can see how you got these results - good analysis you have!!!

22 November 2/3 asronomic year.

 
Speculator_:
Why would I risk 1000? How can I play with a shaky hand?

1,000 cents is 10 real ones.

a cent account in f4u, for example, only euN!

There's a 0.01 minlote.

