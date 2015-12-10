FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 738

New comment
 
artikul:
Do you believe in dolls, grandpa, kitchens, Elliot waves and impenetrable mash-ups? )))
What do you mean by impenetrable mash-ups?
 
Luckhuman:
I do. Why shouldn't you?
Good for you )))) You're already on your way to enlightenment )))) The teacher recently blessed the use of footsteps ))))
 
Luckhuman:
What do you mean by "impenetrable"?
On the previous page I wrote the instructions)))
 
Luckhuman:
What do you mean by impenetrable?
They are the ones that always bounce off the price ))))
 
artikul:
Well done )))) You are already on your way to enlightenment )))) The teacher recently blessed the use of footsteps ))))
 
Ishim:
what were you sniffing at the euras under the low?

What were you sniffing out yesterday? )))))

Teach the kid how to exhaust

 
artikul:
These are the ones from which the price always bounces )))

Always ))))

Elliott Waves - I haven't read any serious books on them. So in a nutshell, there are waves, they are different: impulse waves, correction waves.

I did not deal with the kitchens, I tried real in Brokbusinessbank in 2007-08. Now a mini-account in Admiral.

 
Luckhuman:

Always ))))

Elliott Waves - I haven't read any serious books on them. So in a nutshell, there are waves, they are different: impulse waves, correction waves.

I did not deal with the kitchens, I tried real in Brokbusinessbank in 2007-08. Now a mini-account at admiral

So the question is whether you believe )))) It's important to know what kind of cockroaches you have in your herd ))))
 
stranger:

You go to Sensei, ask him, I'm no teacher)))

And what's there to learn, I've drawn three lines on the chart, below the average it's a sell, above it - buy)))


It seems simple. But I understand resistance/support levels are built. And one trades from level to level. This is quite interesting
 
stranger:

You go to Sensei, ask him, I'm no teacher)))

And what's there to learn, I've drawn three lines on the chart, below the average it's a sell, above it - buy)))


Nah, you got more action.)
1...731732733734735736737738739740741742743744745...871
New comment