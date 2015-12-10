FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 718
Aren't we the only two left here? Two old fools)))
Fuck, no, it's too early for you to take the Teacher's seat... let him poke around a bit more.)
I understand closing the sell, cutting the losses, but why buy??????
entry point.
Catch Yen on the downside, just like the moon.
Listen, Comrade! We didn't drink with you at the Brudenshavet. (you wait for your tram and wait in peace!)
that's the way it always is - on the stop turn (((( (and they see you...)
what stops, hands closed, catch down for a long time...
What kind of stops, you closed them with your hands, go down for a long time...
Ilya, take him as an apprentice, his sclerosis is already progressing))))
Told him if you're sitting, why do you need a stop, especially in such a rough market like today)))
i meant sell (((
And he told you about the stop)) And if you put it, the low is at 2246, why are you poking it higher?
Well, nothing, do not worry, Kukl has discounted you and now rvonet))))
Ilya, take him as an apprentice, his sclerosis is already progressing))))
I told him, if you are sitting, why do you need a stop, especially in such a rough market as today)))
And he told you about the stop) And if you set it, the low is at 2246, why are you pushing it higher?)