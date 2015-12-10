FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 100

Ishim:
and yet it is not the same - TP is put in front of the target and SL behind.
got it, got it... Bicus was right about something and will you wait?
 
Is Draghi asleep in there? Somebody poke him with a poker.
 
Ishim:
Speculator_:
Oh, I see. Thanks.
 
Ishim:
I'm telling you in Russian - they have an excellent rating of brokers ALL! with reviews with all the stuff. If you do not want to search - trade at firms with pamm services - they will not squeeze your 3 quid the image is more expensive)))))
For those who are on the train! If the money is withdrawn then it means that this is a normal brokerage company. If they do not withdraw it means they are cheaters!
 
Speculator_:
Do you have any statistics?
Ishim:
monitoring - early - at 2350 I will fix it as soon as possible (21:30 - pullback - clowns - that's me talking heads)
and may I, may I? )))
 
Speculator_:
why on earth would SL for TP - he won't put up a platform there.
 
_new-rena:
I got it, I got it... Bicus was right about something and you're gonna wait?
I'll wait
 
_new-rena:
may I, may I?
Go get a beer! Stranger's gonna get drunk!
