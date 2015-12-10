FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 333
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
If,if,if.... It's just guessing by coffee grounds.
Paco, don't you work for a doll?
Well... Quinto, I wasn't expecting this.
The only good thing about lock is that you lose double spread at best. And the lock works in the following way - let's say you took a buy, and the sell sell has got the same disadvantage, which you will wait out. So the sell should have been opened after the buy. Mere truths though....
The third advantage is that the market is a lock. Having opened the lock, you're out of the game, they don't even pay attention to you as a trader. You are an assistant to the puppet in this case. And the puppet is also against you.
The physical meaning of lock is that one sold and the other bought, with the commission going to the market. Your loc from you has given that commission. What is the plus in your depo?
is that when I unlocked all the positions at a certain point the % level and funds were at a certain level ... but my balance has increased because the market is already a smaller lot + % level has increased ... reversal will happen anyway (the main thing is to correctly calculate the reversal in time, see the forecast in the profile) ... the level is now 1370% and was 532% and means from 85 to 118 ... the account is islamic and there is no swap)
Duck, it's understandable that the lock may appear on the U-turn. This is the place where we are brazenly experiencing and putting the dummy behind the belt))))
As for increasing the volume at the expense of the balance - I've tortured the tester with such an invention. I should only say that the profitability in this case depends only on the difference of orders, the rest you have given anyway. The maximum in this case - 300% per annum, that's not to plum. Above that is a loss.
Anyway, it just needs to be shown... I don't consider strategies with returns of less than 100% a month.)
No, it still sucks.
I don't consider strategies with returns of less than 100% per month and the mandatory condition is that there is no chance of a loss.
Nah, it still sucks.
All right, I'll give you the password when I get my account in the black...)
_new-rena:
...
All worked out to a profit.
...
Take a pie from the shelf. You earned it last week.
But the dummy doesn't take a nap when the stakes are up and the stops aren't in. A week is not a deadline for him.
No, it's still crap.
I don't consider strategies with a return of less than 100% per month and the prerequisite for this is that there is no likelihood of a drain.