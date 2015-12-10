FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 715
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I don't run around the field, I don't pick up all the poo that's lying around and I don't try it on the teeth)))
right in the term - a kind of special candle without a shadow ( i.e. when the potatoes were stolen) - if paid - it would be with a shadow)
HOW was it stolen!? (I wonder why he's scratching behind his ear....)
dope. you got Strange next door?
so no ruble forecast? (let's put it that way)
and I don't eat acorns...
no comment
Listen, the potatoes are gone ((!) haven't you seen them?
no comment
Hey, there's a potato missing (((()) haven't you seen it?
HOW was it stolen!? (I wonder why he's scratching behind his ear....)
d.o.d. you got Strange next door?
Strange is next door? He's higher towards Vitebsk and Gomel))), and I'm lower near the Polesie bogs))
No, dear fellow, Kovel is closer to Brest.) And your marshes are close by)
But you don't take bulba, do you?
Strange is next door? He's up towards Vitebsk and Gomel)))), and I'm down near the Polesie bogs))
No, dear fellow, Kovel is closer to Brest.) And your marshes are near.)
But you don't take the bouillon, yes.
pure clowning )))) (buy the eu and forget about it for 2 weeks)
Pound, or did you get rid of the acorns altogether? ))))
Nah, it's a scam, out of the 4 pending one took one(