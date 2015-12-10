FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 841

New comment
 
Paco, looked it up.
 
_new-rena:

I don't quite understand the English...

in the archive strategy or in the pdf link?

read the pdf)
 
artikul:
Don't argue ))))) I'm the only one with all the grails )))
Professor, be modest, only HE has the grails, exhausted)
 
stranger:
Professor, be modest, only HE has the grails, exhausted))
HIM only has projections )))
 
artikul:
HER only has predictions )))
Will HIM be released to us on New Year's Eve?)
 
stranger:
Will HER be released to us on New Year's Eve?)
I'd really like that )))) I miss HIM )))
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Will HE be released to us on New Year's Eve?)
artikul:
I'd really like that )))) I miss him ))).
AMNESTY, AMNESTY!!! ))))
 
artikul:
I'd really like that )))) I miss HIM )))

Freedom, Teacher!!!

No one to send us....

 
A puppet to terrify newcomers,
Deposits to drain,
Teach in the branch, teach in the branch, teach in the branch.
¶ to be friends with Coley ¶
¶ to make a profit ¶
They're teaching me, they're teaching me, they're teaching me, they're teaching me.

♪ I'll teach you how to trade the euro and the yen ♪
¶¶ They're teaching me ¶¶
¶¶ They teach you on the block, they teach you on the block, they teach you on the block ¶¶
♪ no one can give a prediction ♪
¶ blow the grail
¶¶ They teach in the sideline, they teach in the sideline, they teach in the sideline ¶¶

¶ blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah ¶
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la...
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Paco, took a look.

looking at

so far the only converter I got for free is PdfToCsv.

1...834835836837838839840841842843844845846847848...871
New comment