So they're trending upwards)
Quinto, do you have a branch? I mean, what do you base your trading on?
she won't go there - don't bother ))))
there are two lines that can be sold
This concludes the circus and again the question - why trade such bullshit, it has no moves.
No, not yet - just tried to start a blog) https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/72609 - I trade by Gann, Fibo, cycles - medium to long term
That concludes the circus and again the question - why sell this kind of crap, it doesn't have a move.
If you say so, maybe it won't.
Yeah, you're probably right, I covered the baize, oil's going down.
I am right in choosing a tool to trade with rather than just chiseling away at a dead Euro. Look for what is near strong supports-resistances and not much interest and trade.
Why don't you sell it?
Maybe it won't, maybe it will. (you tell me)
Don't confuse me, no go means no go.
I've been trading in probabilities for a long time (percentages are fictitious). (will definitely go - will definitely not go - have already been burned).