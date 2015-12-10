FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 272

New comment
 
stranger:

So they're trending upwards)

Quinto, do you have a branch? I mean, what do you base your trading on?

Not yet, just trying to start a blog) https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/72609 - trading Gann, Fibo, cycles - medium to long term
Прогноз Пара Евро Доллар - Долгосрок
Прогноз Пара Евро Доллар - Долгосрок
  • 2014.10.09
  • kwinto
  • www.mql5.com
Итак, что мы имеем на данный момент – с 8го мая толпу пытаются убедить в том, что в Еврозоне все совсем плохо. Драги запустил вербальную интервенцию. Все повторяется - покупай (бакс) на слухах...
 
Ishim:
she won't go there - don't bother ))))
whatever you say, it might not.
 
Spekul:

there are two lines that can be sold


This concludes the circus and again the question - why trade such bullshit, it has no moves.

 
kwinto:
No, not yet - just tried to start a blog) https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/72609 - I trade by Gann, Fibo, cycles - medium to long term
Got it, will have a look at it, thanks.
 
stranger:

That concludes the circus and again the question - why sell this kind of crap, it doesn't have a move.

yes, you may be right, shutting down the story, oil is going down.
 
Spekul:
If you say so, maybe it won't.
Maybe it won't. Maybe it will. (You tell me.)
 
Spekul:
Yeah, you're probably right, I covered the baize, oil's going down.

I am right in choosing a tool to trade with rather than just chiseling away at a dead Euro. Look for what is near strong supports-resistances and not much interest and trade.

Why don't you sell it?

 
Ishim:
Maybe it won't, maybe it will. (you tell me)
Don't confuse me, no go means no go.
 
Spekul:
Don't confuse me, no go means no go.
I've been trading on probabilities for a long time (percentages are a fiction). (I'm sure it will - I'm sure it won't - I've been burned enough).
 
Ishim:
I've been trading in probabilities for a long time (percentages are fictitious). (will definitely go - will definitely not go - have already been burned).
So you can't see the future either?
1...265266267268269270271272273274275276277278279...871
New comment