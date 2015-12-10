FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 335
here i go - it's going to open on monday at this price... :-))) a boundless sea of bears leaping from windows and rooftops...
millions of whining that they didn't get enough and lost, like those infected with the T-virus, shambling along the roadsides.... chaos...
carefully concealed crosses, pendants and chains are cleaned and hung on the wall... :-)))
I don't think everything will happen as fast as everyone expects it to...
1.the new year is upon us + all the other holidays,
2. there are still levels to go,
3. it would have been too easy and expected to shoot like this... so there will still be slides...
could have been taken at this price yesterday, but yesterday
chervonets Forever
and here's the eu for next week:
Why do you need a cross? You don't need the money, do you?
What is this cross?
Yeah, through the quid. If you don't believe me, fold the spreads.
In principle, I have already calculated the forecast price in roubles (also cross). I just need to remember the current quote in roubles and wait for the results of the referendum... There was no point in waiting for Friday, just as now, but it does not hurt to think ahead.
I wouldn't be surprised if the price goes up a couple more times, because hope is not high for oil and the price losses need to be recouped first... how is it going to be done is the question
it's not me, Ren, it's the forex trading charts that are scaring... :-)))
when cyprus fired - they had the same quotes over the weekend... :-)))
nah, it's a set up. Silver is dead on with them too, rent too.
The similar guys - http://www.xe.com/currencycharts/?from=XAU&to=USD&view=1D - also nothing has changed. So these are glitches, do not upset the people who did not have time to buy a lot.
Hi there !
Everyone in the forum is going to buy a Eurochka....
That's weird.
Thank you!