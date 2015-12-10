FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 485

New comment
 
stranger:
I'm totally freaking out.
he ran over me!
 
Ishim:
he came at me!
It looks like
 

But the basis of the quid allows to exclude it from the scheme... And without the quid ( conditionally moving it to the centre of gravitation) it would be easier to

to get rid of conventions and prejudices in trade.... and then, for example, combine the eu and the quid,

and also turn a blind eye to them, looking only at the perturbations they cause, etc. etc.

 
Ishim:
You're delusional Professor! (I do psychoanalysis - you're a very rare specimen! I appreciate your posts!)
There was one here )))) He said - I am a genius of secret financial astronomy, encode the moon for me )))) I am a curious person. I coded it. And you know what it turned out? The programme stupidly showed that the man only saw what he wanted to see. And when he was counted in detail - all his brilliant theory crumbled to ashes ))))
 
Ishim:

the euro has the first normal resistance of 1.17

big H4 correction 1970 - 50.(added one trend line)

Yes, you don't have to add it, it's still "Granny's loom H1" for me .......... But seriously, the price follows the unwritten trend or the way it wants, and you just draw the history?
 
artikul:
There was one here )))) He said - I'm a genius of secret financial astronomy, code the moon for me )))) I am a curious person. I coded it. And you know what it turned out? The programme stupidly showed that the man only saw what he wanted to see. And when it was calculated in detail - all his brilliant theory crumbled to dust ))))
I do not need any coding! (the genius part is a joke )
 
Fisht_1:
Yes.you could not add for me it is all the same "Granny's loom H1" ......... and seriously, the price goes by the will or as it pleases, and you finish drawing history?
it's actually three years old.
 
Ishim:
I don't need to code anything!
You sure? ))) Then you've still got a chance to become a real waffle trader and break up with the hated Ahmet )))
 
zoritch:

But the basis of the quid allows to exclude it from the scheme... And without the quid ( conditionally moving it to the centre of gravitation) it would be easier to

to get rid of conventions and prejudices in trade.... and then, for example, combine the eu and the quid,

and also turn a blind eye to them, looking only at the perturbations they cause, etc. etc.

Don't twist their brains)
 
artikul:
))) I'm a curious man. I coded him. And you know what it turned out to be? The program bluntly showed that the man only saw what he wanted to see.
Codify Zorich.
1...478479480481482483484485486487488489490491492...871
New comment