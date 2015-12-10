FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 485
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'm totally freaking out.
he came at me!
But the basis of the quid allows to exclude it from the scheme... And without the quid ( conditionally moving it to the centre of gravitation) it would be easier to
to get rid of conventions and prejudices in trade.... and then, for example, combine the eu and the quid,
and also turn a blind eye to them, looking only at the perturbations they cause, etc. etc.
You're delusional Professor! (I do psychoanalysis - you're a very rare specimen! I appreciate your posts!)
the euro has the first normal resistance of 1.17
big H4 correction 1970 - 50.(added one trend line)
There was one here )))) He said - I'm a genius of secret financial astronomy, code the moon for me )))) I am a curious person. I coded it. And you know what it turned out? The programme stupidly showed that the man only saw what he wanted to see. And when it was calculated in detail - all his brilliant theory crumbled to dust ))))
Yes.you could not add for me it is all the same "Granny's loom H1" ......... and seriously, the price goes by the will or as it pleases, and you finish drawing history?
I don't need to code anything!
But the basis of the quid allows to exclude it from the scheme... And without the quid ( conditionally moving it to the centre of gravitation) it would be easier to
to get rid of conventions and prejudices in trade.... and then, for example, combine the eu and the quid,
and also turn a blind eye to them, looking only at the perturbations they cause, etc. etc.
))) I'm a curious man. I coded him. And you know what it turned out to be? The program bluntly showed that the man only saw what he wanted to see.