2374
Gold gets banned before it rises as usual - the next buyers on the hawks get stopped. So, let's go up).
Didn't look at gold but would have sold silver today, but I'm heavily invested in the pound.
As Sensei calls it - jabbered)))
Didn't look at gold but would have sold silver today, but I'm heavily invested in the pound.
On silver, I agree. There's an awful lot of buyers out there.
How can you go broke buying gold! If you have gold, you are rich! (I do not have gold, I am not rich) (They make idiots out of people).
So buy gold! You'll get rich!
the first breakthrough 2344 or it will not go there at all - go straight up after the bearish stops ))) (it doesn't go that way - 25 pips at random)
Why guess? Sell wherever you want.
lower TP
my heart is petrified and there is no more good and evil in my soul... :-)))
Well, the Canadian expires, so it's time to be honoured.
Koukl sold out a long time ago, drove the price to where no one wants it.
It's time to get it back to 12185.
I can write an article on how to make a profit in the market...
the first on the Eve went:
you can write an article on how to get ripped off in the market...
You don't have to write an article, just get it all figured out first. you can crawl out of a 140-fart drawdown without thinking too much. what happens if he kicks the market for a year? whatever your article may be, you'll be out in 2-3 days if you don't sell earlier.