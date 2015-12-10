FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 227
We'll see.
)))
There the main support is at 8553, it would be too chic, I closed the sale on it and the stop to buy is too big for me, 38 pips, there will be a pullback, it will be possible, but I think they won't give it.
I, too, will wait for the right moment to pickle.
What's in the salt? 40 pips from support?) The pickle was yesterday.
What's in the salt? Over 40 pips from support?)
where?
That's what he said - 8553.
The trouble is that there is no Guru to open our eyes through his doodle, ugh, graphical analysis...
the result of HIS analysis is a lock, i.e. HE trades both selling and buying, which is a pain in the ass.