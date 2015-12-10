FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 304
Throw in an H4 pound, let's have a look.
Ilya, ouch)
And here's the other DC:
where's the truth, I don't know...
He's got his own principle there, I didn't get into it. Personally, I just keep one target per level and that's it...
It's not levels, it's splitting the graph into equal ranges.
And it's not a problem to throw a piggyback like that either, what's the use of it?)
not levels...
you can leave only two on the watch day
calculated from past price movements over N days
and sold a little:
like this, the selves for example:
like this:
It's better like the Teacher's - in 30 pips))))
The teacher's in 100, I'm a long way from that....
It's not like that at Ilya's either.
The main thing is the goal (the level, at least one), and the rest will grow by itself )))) I've been watching Onda for a while. The market (forex) needs trade, spreads and I understood the concept slowly...
The main thing is the goal (the level, at least one), and the rest will grow by itself )))) I've been watching Onda for a while. The market needs the trade, the spreads, and I finally got the hang of it...
The main thing is that the big ones are all traded (just noticed that)... The rest is rubbish.
the main thing is that the big ones are traded (just noticed)... the rest is bullshit. of course, the level has to be calculated, it will not be shown anywhere and they will not gather as much information as in the quote itself.
The main thing is the goal (a level, at least one), and the rest will follow ))))
That's right.
Even though the trend is up, the dummy sold a little.
and I'm with him: