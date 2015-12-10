FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 444
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Targets, where do you place the stop? Or just play around in the demo?
It's like our Sensei, waking up, scratching, ah, I'll salt the yen in the middle of the field)
So you yourself have it written in the Young Trader's ABC that the SL is no more than 1/3 of the TP
)))))))
All right, fuck it - let it be even 1/5. That is, you put the stop under 20, and smoke yourself.)
Well, the minimum ratio is 1 to 2, i.e. buy bx at 55, stop 100, stop 32))))
Again, our teacher said today - the MINIMUM stop will be 100, I keep thinking, what is the maximum?
I wish I hadn't told him, he wouldn't have known it was a stop))))
Well, the minimum ratio is 1 to 2, i.e. buy bx at 55, stop 100, stop 32))))
Again, our teacher said today - the MINIMUM stop will be 100, I keep thinking, what is the maximum?
I wish I hadn't told him, he wouldn't have known it was a stop))))
The teacher is not afraid, the teacher knows. There he is tormenting the boy. 3 farts can't make it... And not a stop or a profit. Wise, wise...
Rena, don't confuse wisdom with idiocy.)
Zorich didn't buy enough rubles (it's about time he said so) ....
Yeah, Vovan's got him.
Is the teacher going to stomp on it for half a day? We need to tell Ahmt to cut his rations.)
Yeah, Vovan's got him.
Is the teacher going to stomp on it for half a day? We should tell Ahmt to cut the ration.)
It's all useless. See what he's doing now - he's paying his own salary...
Don't confuse your salary with your paychecks, who would trust him with babels, he'll send them straight to the alps))))
And there's only a couple of sacks of wood there.)