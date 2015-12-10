FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 210
That's no way to talk to big investors))))
Is there a link to something first? I don't know what you're talking about!
If you talk to them politely, they start bossing you around after two days! (buy, sell, why are you sitting there?)
I suggest 1.2360 on EUR/USD.
Yes, it is :)
Sold, by the way!
All right, that's it. Forget it. It's already changed.
It's been a black week. I think it will all become clear.
It's been a black week. I think it will all become clear.
Let's go back to the breakdown.
The currency is still not an option to trade, because the dolls are working there for the time being.
The caucasus is not yet loaded.
The coca, on the other hand, is not a good market.
I have not posted signals on the others.
I'm not like that, I'm latent to the poor traders )))
How much is that in monetary terms?