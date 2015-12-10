FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 245

Right. I see. Then why aren't you earning massively in baiji? - You're sure the villages are doomed.
 
joo:
I'd like some chewing on that. That's why I asked here.
There is no point in playing against the market. The market will consume everything. The market is like a bottomless abyss.
 
Speculator_:
So buy USDRUR, it's a sure thing! - Why do you give a shit about EURUSD in the first place?
 
stranger:

I've got silver at 16.67 and fuck it, it's good for today.

Sensei, you will see the euro a figure higher, so be patient)))

I may as well buy (I'm not your religion), there is an option at 24 - close everything, close the top and buy, leave everything as it is till 22.

 
_new-rena:
greedy))))

Nah, it's just that there's been a lot of futile movement and empty entries today

I'll try to take a break from the market tomorrow.

 
joo:
I can tell you are not a trader, USDRUR spread is 300 pips ((((((
 
Ishim:
not a trader, USDRUR spread is 300 pips ((((((
I have 500 pips on it, but sometimes I go in for a treat))
 
joo:
Why would I buy USD/RUR. If I sold EUR/USD...

 
joo:
You're right, as long as the majority of traders will trade EURUSD, USDRUR pair will not see much light
Ishim:

I may as well buy (I'm not your religion), there's an option for 24 - close everything, close the top and buy, leave everything as it is until 22.

+ <- the screen is normal, if you put aside its previous versions, baiku, etc.

and what's up with the lots?

