FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 245
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'd like some chewing on that. That's why I asked here.
There is no point in playing against the market. The market will consume everything. The market is like a bottomless abyss.
I've got silver at 16.67 and fuck it, it's good for today.
Sensei, you will see the euro a figure higher, so be patient)))
I may as well buy (I'm not your religion), there is an option at 24 - close everything, close the top and buy, leave everything as it is till 22.
greedy))))
Nah, it's just that there's been a lot of futile movement and empty entries today
I'll try to take a break from the market tomorrow.
So buy USDRUR, it's a sure thing! - Why do you give a shit about EURUSD in the first place?
not a trader, USDRUR spread is 300 pips ((((((
So buy USDRUR, it's a sure thing! - Why the fuck would you buy EURUSD at all?
Why would I buy USD/RUR. If I sold EUR/USD...
So buy USDRUR, it's a sure thing! - Why do you give a shit about EURUSD in the first place?
I may as well buy (I'm not your religion), there's an option for 24 - close everything, close the top and buy, leave everything as it is until 22.
+ <- the screen is normal, if you put aside its previous versions, baiku, etc.
and what's up with the lots?