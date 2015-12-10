I was thinking the same thing today, but was ashamed of authority.

FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 767
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
and this one is simpler:
Why sit on the ruble when it's at its most shaky? ?
Buy some AUD/NZD and sit tight for now...
thanks for the link
can we apply this not to potatoes but to the current ruble situation?
How can there physically be an oversupply of the rouble?
maybe because of the fact that ...For the first time the rouble is being issued not against dollars but against the bonds of state companies (Rosneft) - Moscow is becoming an independent issuer and is being battered for it...
а?
Why sit on the ruble when it's at its most shaky? ?
Buy some AUD/NZD and sit tight for now...
to 09735 and then to 09664.
to 09735 and then to 09664.
Where's the hat?)
Strenge - recommend it, please.
I have to.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38125/page12
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38125/page12
Print out the schedule and race...)