FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 767

and this one is simpler:


 
zoritch:

Why sit on the ruble when it's at its most shaky? ?

Buy some AUD/NZD and sit tight for now...

I was thinking the same thing today, but was ashamed of authority.
 
to 09735 and there to 09664
 
IRIP:

thanks for the link

can we apply this not to potatoes but to the current ruble situation?

How can there physically be an oversupply of the rouble?

maybe because of the fact that ...For the first time the rouble is being issued not against dollars but against the bonds of state companies (Rosneft) - Moscow is becoming an independent issuer and is being battered for it...

а?

How? Everyone is flailing around with roubles looking to buy a quid?)
 
zoritch:

Why sit on the ruble when it's at its most shaky? ?

Buy some AUD/NZD and sit tight for now...

Did you mean euronz?)))
 
Evgen-ya1:
to 09735 and then to 09664.
My respects, Madam, before the volume of the lot!
 
Evgen-ya1:
to 09735 and then to 09664.
Where's the cap?)
 
stranger:
Where's the hat?)

Strenge - recommend it, please.

I have to.

 
R0MAN:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38125/page12

Print out the schedule and race...)

