FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 95
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
yes... wooden, in a word.
I'm telling you, this forum is glitchy...
and the percentage is a whole lot...
I wonder if there are pilots who fly on cues.
4 min.
Updates are pushed to the forum and services on the fly, which is why we often get sluggish.
It's best to copy large posts before posting.
4 min.
Well, he'll wait a while and maybe he'll figure it out. We should be looking for a new one.
The Audi and company are in favour now, I think...
The ruble is in favour right now.
The trend is fucked. And it's accelerating, the bastard.