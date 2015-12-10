FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 169
and you're selling or something ????
Fucking......
I knew we should have waited for 1.2570 at least.
I sold on the 14th and as you can see I successfully out-sold +100 pips.
What about sleeping at night ???
What if it stays up until morning ???
And will you be able to open in time ?
Oh, so many questions....
thank you !
I sold on the 14th and as you can see I successfully outpriced +100 pips.
Shit..... I got an early start on settling.
and this ...
maybe on the 1.2544 (on the Chiu) i put a limit cap like for good luck and a 10 pips stop?
Maybe, like last night, they made a break-up and went up today.
No, I am not asking. Just thinking out loud.
Thanks !
of course! sleep! (she'll go I'll go to bed)
I'm going out for now.
See you tomorrow !
Thank you all !
surprise!
A sweep.
I.e. could it be before the U-turn?
yep just a bit early to be
The eu is chiselling a short-term channel down-as long as it goes by the gauges.
14 days have passed since the sale of the doll couple
The people's footsteps are gone, so it's time to make some money: