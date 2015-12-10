FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 169

tuma88:
and you're selling or something ????
Fucking......
I knew we should have waited for 1.2570 at least.

I sold on the 14th and as you can see I successfully out-sold +100 pips.

 
tuma88:
What about sleeping at night ???
What if it stays up until morning ???
And will you be able to open in time ?


Oh, so many questions....


thank you !
of course ! sleep ! (she'll go i'll be asleep)
 
Ishim:

I sold on the 14th and as you can see I successfully outpriced +100 pips.

did the price come back to where you sold from?

Shit..... I got an early start on settling.



and this ...

maybe on the 1.2544 (on the Chiu) i put a limit cap like for good luck and a 10 pips stop?
Maybe, like last night, they made a break-up and went up today.

No, I am not asking. Just thinking out loud.

Thanks !
 
Ishim:
of course! sleep! (she'll go I'll go to bed)
okay....
I'm going out for now.
See you tomorrow !

Thank you all !
 
Ishim:
surprise!
Silent:
A sweep.
I mean, it could be before the U-turn?
 
gnawingmarket:
I.e. could it be before the U-turn?
yep just a bit early to be
 
zoritch:
yep just a bit early to be
Maybe not too early.... price has approached the trade, i.e. in the resistance zone of 2008...... is starting to move away from the R1 pivot (personally observed-S1,R1 are often reversed) ......... right top of the channel at 102.71.......... ok, we'll wait and see
 
I take it the collective realised that the spikes are both ways on the AUDJPY....... cross, however, please excuse me - I pulled the piece out without the price.
 

The eu is chiselling a short-term channel down-as long as it goes by the gauges.

 

14 days have passed since the sale of the doll couple

The people's footsteps are gone, so it's time to make some money:


