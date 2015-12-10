FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 659
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'll get him the fuck out of there - no ruble no (fuck you)
Drawing a new wave)
All right, buckle up, the buckrubel's going down.
Is that a ruble cry, O Master?
wait. it's just after midnight. the swap's super. 6.5% plus.... it's a rash move by the end of the day/week.
What to expect, the price was driven up to the throat yesterday, today many mothers will be reminded of it
People are probably panicking now...
Rena, no one is buying anything anymore, they're just watching))))
Sensei doesn't even have words)))
Rena, no one is gambling with anything any more, they're just watching)))
I was talking about people who have real money in rubles.)
Even the most latecomers have long since stocked up, the rest just don't need it and there are many of them, they just don't understand why.
As one man explained to me.
-I buy everything with rubles, why do I need dollars?
Rena, no one is buying anything anymore, they're just watching))))
Sensei doesn't even have words)))