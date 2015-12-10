FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 659

Ishim:
I'll get him the fuck out of there - no ruble no (fuck you)
Is that crying for a ruble, O Master?
 
21april:
Drawing a new wave)
Today could cap all of yesterday's fall
Spekul:
All right, buckle up, the buckrubel's going down.
wait. it's just after midnight. the swap's great. 6.5% plus.... let's see where this goes by the end of the day/week. a rash move at this rate, looks more like a baby move. Going with doll...., ilya will tell you soon - what this leads to, if not curse forex.
 
stranger:
_new-rena:
what to expect, the price was driven up to the throat yesterday, today many mothers will be reminded
Spekul:
People are probably panicking now...
 
_new-rena:
Rena, no one is buying anything anymore, they're just watching))))

Sensei doesn't even have words)))

stranger:
I was talking about people with real money in rubles under their pillow/business/turnover.)
 
_new-rena:
Even the most latecomers have long since stocked up, the rest just don't need it and there are many of them, they just don't understand why.

As one man explained to me.

-I buy everything with rubles, why do I need dollars?

stranger:

on the contrary, he gets a kick out of giving out his paycheck ))))
