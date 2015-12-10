FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 224
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
So talked about silver today, didn't look at gold. On the previous page I threw in a screenshot of the volume on the moon.
looked at the moon. Yes, you did well. I somehow pissed it off (although the stud is nice) - I get confused in it and in the chif with those inverse quote values. (not with the actual conversion of the digits from the XXX ticket to the XXX/USD, but specifically with observing the volume itself - what little relative value or enough). I haven't observed them.
I also get visually confused, so I counted the number of pips to a level on the futures contract and put a line in MT)
ahahaha) i do the same thing - i count from low bars)
And when fxcoder was still working, I made it in excel to count trades and contracts at once))
Strange, I was asking already (maybe I didn't notice) - do you know how they calculated the contract levels and bidding?
the thing was very good
Strange, I was asking already (maybe I didn't notice) - do you know how they calculated the contract levels and bidding?
the thing was very good.
the maximum volume for the period of the contract, the trades also for the period of interest, day, week, etc.
like this
I looked at the euro pound daily and understood why I closed the sale on Friday night
Should we really sell the yen, stop 14 pips?
... ugh... ...volume meters... :-)))
I'm reading this too... Strange asked me to fix a chip, so I'll look into it then, maybe it's really useful.
but in the meantime... -.... - i kinda got by without it....
Fucking... ugh... volumatizers... :-)))
Zoric, hey, behave yourself)))
By the way, would you post some screenshots)
Zoric, hey, behave yourself)))
By the way, would you post some screenshots)
Hi, not a member of the House... :-)))
Being inhabited on Prospect, I am on Schoolnaya very rarely... :-)))
And here so far only a tablet and a smartphone... As it happens...
Closer to Thursday... :-)))
Tell me about the cd, why did you pay, is there a point ?
( or have you already switched to ninja with a heartfelt forgiveness...)