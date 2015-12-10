FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 675

New comment
 
stranger:
Will you go as head of the National Bank?
 
Ishim:
how are the potatoes? (don't freeze the seeds)
The euro has gone down again at 2532 - just now)) - What else should I do? Just sit and wait for 1.4000))) If it goes down, I may sell it or wait and buy some more, if the buy works
 
R0MAN:
wild tide... everyone who was building up the bai could have been taken out... :-)
I took some at low tide this morning. ))
 
stranger:

where's the moon coming down?

I have a TR of 1245 on it...

 
Ishim:

Sensei, do you have to post alp... screenshots, not others?)))

 
tol64:
I took some at low tide this morning. ))
Congratulations. I've got some more ... :-)
 
kwinto:
The euro has intervened again at 2532 - just now))) - What else should I do - just sit and wait for 1 .4000))) and if it goes down I may sell it or wait and buy some more, if the buy works
here one thing is needed - the salary! (I have one - we can sit).
 
Ilij:

where's the moon going to come down?

The TR on it is 1,245.

To where my pound will go up...
 
stranger:

Sensei, do you have to post alp... screenshots, not others?)))

They won't give you any money, but... of course you can)))
 
Ishim:
They won't give you any money, but... of course you do)))

So you should at least start an account))))))))))))

So you don't have to go to work, what's the point? )))))

1...668669670671672673674675676677678679680681682...871
New comment