Speculator_:
Well, everyone is an artist in their own right. When I asked you how to trade? I show my trading. It's more interesting that way. Even if just one person benefits from my information. That would be a big plus for me. But I'm not imposing my opinion on anyone.

what benefit can you get from "it"?!

There are just the obvious things:

gate
forehead
ram

wall
pea

And why change anything?! If all you have to do is add OBV and AO

 
That's like selling the AUDNZD now
 

and meanwhile the pound has gone into debt...


 
These indicators are for beauty They are like wallpaper on the walls of a room, apart from beauty they are of no use. My goal is to trade without indicator EAs and a clean chart. The indicators do not take part in the decision-making process, I do not see them, they are not there for me.

 
Speculator_:

These indicators are just for beauty They are like wallpaper on the walls of a room, they are not useful apart from beauty. My goal is to trade without indicators and with a clean chart. They do not affect my decisions, I don't see them, they are not there for me.

I do not see them, they are not there for me.

As for the brokers, their aim is to make a decision without indicators, I don't see them, they don't exist for me.

 
IRIP:

It's all a fairy tale, about trading without indicators.

Not a single respectful and profitable trader trades without auxiliary programs, or drawing

How many traders do you know?
 
IRIP:

It's all a fairy tale, about trading without indicators.

Not a single respectful and profitable trader trades without auxiliary programs, or drawing

As for the symbols, they are of different types, i.e. for crypto-traders, they do not have different drawings and i do not have any points of reference.
 

sort of added the sale:


 
IRIP:

Accelerator DOWN

you couldn't sell downstairs.

especially on M1 =)

the bottom should have already closed the selves =)

What does the Accelerator show ? is it deceleration/acceleration ?
Does it matter the colour? Green to red ? Both below and above zero ?

I sold the Euro at 1.24949 ...But maybe I can sell higher in the morning. let's say ---- at 1.2510/20 ( wishful thinking ).
 
IRIP:

And the option of locking positions (as long as MT4 allows it) to ... do not want to?

for example, a profitable buy after the fact (according to the signal) we close

a new sell...

а?

I hear about it all the time from the Forum, but I don't really see the possibility. I always hear about it in the Forum, but I don't see how it is possible. No one knows the future and it is better to close early and take profits before the transition processes so as not to fall into the "God-given-given-given" rule, and the order should be opened after the market fluctuations when the order direction is determined with the methods that are available to the trader.
