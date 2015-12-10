FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 130
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Well, everyone is an artist in their own right. When I asked you how to trade? I show my trading. It's more interesting that way. Even if just one person benefits from my information. That would be a big plus for me. But I'm not imposing my opinion on anyone.
what benefit can you get from "it"?!
There are just the obvious things:
gate
forehead
ram
wall
pea
And why change anything?! If all you have to do is add OBV and AO
and meanwhile the pound has gone into debt...
what benefit can you get from "it"?!
there are just the obvious things:
gate
forehead
ram
wall
peas
And why change anything?! If all you have to do is add OBV and AO
These indicators are for beauty They are like wallpaper on the walls of a room, apart from beauty they are of no use. My goal is to trade without indicator EAs and a clean chart. The indicators do not take part in the decision-making process, I do not see them, they are not there for me.
These indicators are just for beauty They are like wallpaper on the walls of a room, they are not useful apart from beauty. My goal is to trade without indicators and with a clean chart. They do not affect my decisions, I don't see them, they are not there for me.
I do not see them, they are not there for me.
As for the brokers, their aim is to make a decision without indicators, I don't see them, they don't exist for me.
It's all a fairy tale, about trading without indicators.
Not a single respectful and profitable trader trades without auxiliary programs, or drawing
It's all a fairy tale, about trading without indicators.
Not a single respectful and profitable trader trades without auxiliary programs, or drawing
sort of added the sale:
Accelerator DOWN
you couldn't sell downstairs.
especially on M1 =)
the bottom should have already closed the selves =)
Does it matter the colour? Green to red ? Both below and above zero ?
I sold the Euro at 1.24949 ...But maybe I can sell higher in the morning. let's say ---- at 1.2510/20 ( wishful thinking ).
And the option of locking positions (as long as MT4 allows it) to ... do not want to?
for example, a profitable buy after the fact (according to the signal) we close
a new sell...
а?