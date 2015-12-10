FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 365

Ilij:

this will come in handy

EURCAD:


8553-64 resistance. Tyu, it's on audi, dragging stuff in here ....))))

By the way, on the euro pound the last invitation to you)

 

RESHETS, OW, THERE'S A QUESTION.

What to do with the branch? Every month a new one, the old one to the archive, like on 4?

And decide something about Eidler, you can't marinate a man for so long.

 
stranger:

It's trending up.

But there are sticks in the sell, the doll has sold a little (yesterday showed)

might push the price up (levels indicated)

but it is preferable to buy lower from the sticks on D

for fun:


 
Ilij:

I'm telling you - two figures up do you want to buy it?))) CUCLA NO)
 

on Yenke, stick work on the hour

there are levels of interest:


 
stranger:
a doll is not there, then he's there right away:


Ilij:

on Yenke, stickwork on the hour

there are levels of interest:


I agree.

and also the eurik rebounded at 2444 (that's the target I meant) and the chiff is in...

keep working ))))

 
_new-rena:

I'm shoving money into Ilya's hands almost by force, he fights back)))
He must have spent it all. Are there any rails there?
 
purchases to consider from 7885 to 7873
