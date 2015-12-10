FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 367

New comment
 
Chif has already fucked me up...., how many times can you go to the same place.
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Chif is already pissing me off...., how many times can we go to the same place.
The holidays are crossed out. it's a flat period in my opinion. it's about time for the TA to turn around. i don't know why they're dragging it out...
 
_new-rena:
order is being put in place. holidays are being crossed out
What kind of order is there, sold out and fucked up?
 
stranger:
Chif I'm fed up already...., how many times can you go to the same place.

all according to plan, the Eura target will be taken...

and the wooden one at 1 o'clock took the tee, will roll back, will take it at 4 o'clock:


[Deleted]  
Ilij:

all according to plan, the Eura target will be taken...

and the wooden one at one o'clock took the tee, will roll back, will take it at 4 o'clock:


... we put the splinters in. Of course it's too brazen. Of course we should have put them in as much as we can...
 
_new-rena:
... ...splinters inserted...
...the pipe was wrapped back up...
[Deleted]  
Ilij:
the pipe's been rolled back...
you're sitting in an exchange office and you're out of stock - what are you going to do? there's no direct quotations....
 
_new-rena:
you're sitting in an exchange office and you're out of stock - what are you going to do? no direct quotes....

Think about it, you are sitting there and everyone goes for a quid, a week, a month, two weeks, then silence, one comes for a thousand bucks for rubles, the second two, the third one.... So you draw conclusions. The demand is satisfied.

I don't know how to explain it, I've been reading the ABCs and showing you pictures for a week, but I didn't do the harvest dance)))))))

 
stranger:

Think about it, you are sitting there and everyone goes for a quid, a week, a month, two weeks, then silence, one comes for a thousand bucks for rubles, the second two, the third one.... And you draw conclusions.

I do not know how to explain, I have been reading the ABCs and showing you pictures for a week, but I did not do the harvest dance)))))))

what's up with the EURCAD support?
 
Ilij:
What about the EURCAD support?

Ilya, I'm looking at crosses, but haven't fallen that low yet))))

And the resistance on the chif is still there - 9683. Sell and be happy)

1...360361362363364365366367368369370371372373374...871
New comment