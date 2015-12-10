FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 367
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Chif is already pissing me off...., how many times can we go to the same place.
order is being put in place. holidays are being crossed out
Chif I'm fed up already...., how many times can you go to the same place.
all according to plan, the Eura target will be taken...
and the wooden one at 1 o'clock took the tee, will roll back, will take it at 4 o'clock:
all according to plan, the Eura target will be taken...
and the wooden one at one o'clock took the tee, will roll back, will take it at 4 o'clock:
... ...splinters inserted...
the pipe's been rolled back...
you're sitting in an exchange office and you're out of stock - what are you going to do? no direct quotes....
Think about it, you are sitting there and everyone goes for a quid, a week, a month, two weeks, then silence, one comes for a thousand bucks for rubles, the second two, the third one.... So you draw conclusions. The demand is satisfied.
I don't know how to explain it, I've been reading the ABCs and showing you pictures for a week, but I didn't do the harvest dance)))))))
Think about it, you are sitting there and everyone goes for a quid, a week, a month, two weeks, then silence, one comes for a thousand bucks for rubles, the second two, the third one.... And you draw conclusions.
I do not know how to explain, I have been reading the ABCs and showing you pictures for a week, but I did not do the harvest dance)))))))
What about the EURCAD support?
Ilya, I'm looking at crosses, but haven't fallen that low yet))))
And the resistance on the chif is still there - 9683. Sell and be happy)