FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 487
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Rena, it was possible to remove the texts from the levels.
he's got a point! the quid is practically impossible to TA, trade pairs without the quid!
He's just about the other thing)))))
The market is one, not, ah, okay... sleep.
Rena, I was able to remove the texts from the levels.
Of course, you comment, you look. If it's not right, you take it back.
It'll come in handy for the future.
Rena, it was possible to remove the texts from the levels.
I thought Strange was a proto-doll ))))
He's just about the other thing)))))
The market is one, not, ah, okay... sleep.
I didn't actually say anything new, or have you forgotten how it worked?(I give the orders - the workers work - everything!)
I didn't actually say anything new, or have you forgotten how it worked? (I give orders - workers work - that's it!)
If it's growing, watch the support.
he's about to start making his own inducators.
The main thing is to see if it starts to listen and then it's like fishing after the first fish...
I've never worked like that, the bosses were too stupid))))