FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 13

New comment
 
stranger:
Son, we don't need to talk about the future, what do we do now? ))))
trolls to ignore.
 
Ishim:
day 3 the day after tomorrow ? (how to quit drinking)))) - joke's a classic !)
Will be a good entry I'll say, intraday is not even worth posting, you didn't want silver already)
 
Ishim:
ignore the trolls

What are you trolling about, talk sense, or the question is the same as the answer))))) I'm not asking you how much money you have in your pockets, make a good entrance and explain how and why, and respect to you))))

As for the euro, everything is simple as two rubles, do not close today above the green line and catch it at 2140)

 
stranger:
What are you trolling for, talk sense, otherwise the question is the answer))))) I'm not asking how much money you have in your pockets, make a good entrance and explain how and why, and respect to you))))
The terms of entry just now announced! (Waiting for 100-150 points sure! - you have 2 weeks to napukat ))))))))))))()
 

Up so far in terms of the aoudaad. Waiting since October 10.

Euroaud is also a buy with a target

first 1.4407

The second 1.460

 
IRIP:

Up so far in terms of the aoudaad. Waiting since October 10.

Euroaud is also a buy with a target

first 1.4407

The second 1.460

On audi before 8652 would not try and twitch, euroaud level 4351, watch.
 
Ishim:
the entry conditions have only just been announced! (waiting 100-150 pips for sure! - you can't be scared for 2 weeks ))))))))))))()
So why have you been buying it up all over the place?
 
_new-rena:
Yes, we've been hitting on you. How else? ))) Where's your beautiful avatar?
What's it here for, to measure screenshots? (no monitors, well, here's Gentlemen)))) (that's where the map popped up))))))
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
day 3 the day after tomorrow ? (as in quit drinking)))) - joke - classic !)

))))

Then don't draw levels, but rather price movements ))))

[Deleted]  
Ishim:
Why is it here? To measure with screenshots? (there are no monitors, well here is the Gentlemen)))) (that's where the map popped up))))))
and they still believe it ))))) and in cyprus the same thing....
1...67891011121314151617181920...871
New comment