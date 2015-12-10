FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 300
There is a message and no link.
The link didn't come up at all.
Rena, on the subject of nah, not yes)
People open unpromising deals and then ask questions - why, where, why.
(banned link(()))
and here's another one and another one too:
http://www.dailyfx.com/calendar
(I got the link banned(()))
Yesterday I uploaded a file.
Yesterday I threw a file
Well, here it is, if you don't get banned from the link (the one above and this one are the same):
http://ru.investing.com/economiccalendar
duck here it is, if you don't get banned from the link:
http://ru.investing.com/economiccalendar
Yeah, except there's a mountain of ads with it)
I'm happy to read it. plenty of time ))))
oops, lied and don't blush....
the news is all about timing and whether or not they will idiotically jack the price ))))
Well, Draghi sometimes appears to be very forceful, sometimes he makes 50-70 pips worth of speeches. he may have a propeller or something like that)))
Where's the speculator, riding his scooter again?
the eu is flopping around, how do we know where it will go?
