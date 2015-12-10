FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 494
Yeah, only at the bottom it has volume.... or is it volume in candlestick bodies and it's not quotes at all....
Why at the bottom? That's how I set it up for me, I need volume and at what price.
I barely understood a word of what was said.... Just a question... will banks raise interest rates for depositors without the assurance... that they will still make a profit for the term of the contract.... and the margin is only possible, in today's realities, when the ruble falls against the dollar
Were they high? Now it's even higher.... look on the net, see how deposits have changed over the past five or seven years and compare it with the dollar. otherwise we're talking about nothing at all.... it would be hard to reconstruct history, banks don't like it... but you can if you want to.
You have simply confused cause and effect. Deposit rates are the consequence, not the cause. They raise rates to attract funds. But this, on the contrary, stabilises the rouble, not devalues it. And it is not an indicator because it depends on inflation and a number of other factors.
You're a villain )))) I looked at your profile, boo-hoo-hoo. By the way, how many quid did you make on my indicator?
What's your indicator...? I seem to be conservative and remember everything.....
Isn't he a pig who sells my indicator and doesn't know who he's talking to...
About oil - yes, it was explained openly to everyone yesterday - where is it being poured from at $20?
About the ruble - too early to make predictions, as the interest rate will only be announced this week and a 3-5 year swing is a very long time for the Russians and they are not good at waiting that long. It will be a month or two at the most, and then not much else.
