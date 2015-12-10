FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 592
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What the fuck are the predictions, Guru said - clowning is over))))
I liked the idea of his forecasts - a month or two for the long term. So I've started with a minute. I'll test it a bit and then go to a higher timeframe... then, yes, the forecasts will start to converge...
What predictions, you trade what you see, you didn't know the pound would buy at 5650 did you? I guessed it might, I saw it and I went in.)
There's 43 million per quatral of roubles since September, up from 12 million.
Now that's what I call trading... :-)
I've been thinking about the mesh as well today. I had to give it up... the risk is a bit high, or maybe not, it depends on the lot....
What the fuck are the predictions, Guru said - clowning is over))))
Similarly
Similarly
Roman, where are you disappearing to these days?)
Trading, no time to chat... :-)
Roman, where are you now?)
Investigative Committee proposes criminal penalties for currency market manipulation - http://top.rbc.ru/finances/11/12/2014/548999492ae596f55584b697
while he is still at large...