FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 592

stranger:

What the fuck are the predictions, Guru said - clowning is over))))

i was thinking about nets today, too. i had to give it up... the risk is a bit high, or maybe not, it depends on the lot....
 
_new-rena:
I liked the idea of his forecasts - a month or two for the long term. So I've started with a minute. I'll test it a bit and then go to a higher timeframe... then, yes, the forecasts will start to converge...
What predictions, you trade what you see, you did not know that the pound at 5650 will buy? I had a hunch it might, I saw it and went in)
Yeah, like that.
 
R0MAN:

There's 43 million per quatral of roubles since September, up from 12 million.

Now that's what I call trading... :-)

Roman, where are you now?)
 
_new-rena:
I've been thinking about the mesh as well today. I had to give it up... the risk is a bit high, or maybe not, it depends on the lot....
It's not a net, the range is small, there's no other way around it, they're fucking with the outliers.
 
Similarly

 
IRIP:

Similarly

Well yes, I did, there are two levels 8440 and 8520.
 
Trading, no time to chat... :-)
 
What is there to trade, on Monday I bought the pound, half at 5650, +100 pips, closed it, today the audi. That's it.
 
stranger:
Roman, where are you now?)

Investigative Committee proposes criminal penalties for currency market manipulation - http://top.rbc.ru/finances/11/12/2014/548999492ae596f55584b697

while he is still at large...

