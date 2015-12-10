FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 8
Nah, it's easier for me. At 1.2508 was the daily support, which was slammed by the gap, now the local resistance is at 1.24894, that is what I am watching, if there will be selling there, I will sell.
I only see daily resistance at 1.21059
The fact is that there are no sales yet.
He has almost reached 60 but he cannot understand that there is no system with strict rules for all occasions and no one sees a future.
Now I've sold 2497 too.
The fact is, there are no sales yet.
They're just playing dumb.
On Friday the analysts were talking all sorts of scales about the yen, and I believed them that day. I see that today they are celebrating in their red balloon )))). The situation is standard - before the holiday there is a takeoff, in which uzzzzz.
Next.
The rest of the dollar scales are not a sign of anything yet. There's almost no volume. Prices will not move before lunch and some trading or tomorrow.
So, smoke and sleep ))))...
Stop 9 quid, take 47, why not sell?
Eurick was last night.
I'm not arguing. I'm just biding my time on the cheap/expensive formula. The trend won't change anyway)))) You know what I'm saying - greed ))))
Is that true?
Eurochief in ticks, what's wrong with it??? (timeline doesn't match, don't look. vertical in points)
Mansur, if two identical indices, with different settings "argue" on the chart, is there somewhere you can prick the fork so that they do not see each other? For example, the North indices on zones do not see each other.................
Thanks.
External variables may be overlapping. Look for a command of this type :
and such:
in different indicators - does not have the same variables. Here, the variables Lot and Ind_Perdiod are for example, and the commands are exactly the same, i.e. GlobalVariableSet and extern.
If the variable name is the same, then change it to another one in the indicator text (at compilation there will be a lot of errors after the variable name changing, just click a couple of times and you will see what and how to change it). Most likely, it's better to change it in that indicator which has smaller code.