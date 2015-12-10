FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 692

Ishim:
up to 144 sell

146.28 in

144.70 TR.


 
stranger:
And his state would be better if he turned to the wind when he pees))))
The teacher wanted to say that in your demo it will never work like that ))))
 
artikul:
Teacher wanted to tell you that you will never make it on the demo ))))
Come on, where am I and where is he.....
 
artikul:
Teacher wanted to say that you will never make it that way in the demo )))
you don't worry about me and i won't worry about you... (time will come and you will go for real)
 
Ilij:

What do you think about the Euene?

entry, TR?

On D1, there is a clear start of the trend, I would sell at the end of the correction on the H1, at the level of the trajectory of the higher TF, partial closure and further to the support and to the spread area (grey on the picture).

.... I see a correction to the D1 trend being prepared on the H1, but the picture is rather volatile and it is better not to show any specific figures.

I would open on CADJPY, but I do not have orders. I should open a 7-dollar cent piece somewhere. I've already written about it, I "skipped" the demos and have no desire to go back.

Rena, is there a cent in the link you got?

 
Ishim:
you don't worry about me and I won't worry about you...(the time will come and you'll go to the real one)

When, when, oh Master?

Sensei, did you buy the eureka on your demo or are you just yapping here? ))))

 
gnawingmarket:

Isn't it the same demo?

I wonder how people get drunk and burn a few hundred quid but they don't pay any money.)

 
everyone has flaws ((( (love to fluff))
 
stranger:
Isn't the cenote the same as the demo?
If you have managed to disperse, the money is not withdrawn from the demo (if anyone else does not know). I can't open 1000-dollar accounts all the time on forex............ I understand that we are all "weirdos" here, but not to the point of absurdity.
 

Spread by the ruble, my weeping...

