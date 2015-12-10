FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 213

New comment
 

Hi all)

Teacher, if you behave like that on Friday, I'll send you to nursery school)))

 

About strategies. I mean, they all trade from levels, from the stop).

About the euro. If I were a sensible person, I would look at the average daily move and forget about it.

 
stranger:

Hi all)

Teacher, you behave like that on Friday, I'll send you to the nursery))))

don't scare - scared)))), retest the trend will either be a sell share or buy at 23. )))))))

 
Ishim:

don't scare - scared)))), the retest of the trend will either be a sell share or buy at 23. )))))))

What are you scribbling there again? ))))

 
stranger:

What are you scribbling there again? ))))

Watching Martyanov's video - he called your ts with cookers total nonsense there! )))))))))))) (and on 26 it will go from the lower channel - not yet....)
 
Ishim:
saw Martyanov's video - he called your stovepipe thing a load of crap! )))))))))))) (and on 26 it will go from the lower channel - not yet....)

Well yes, yes....

Martyanov is a very authoritative dude for me, as is the professor with his impenetrable mash-ups)

 
stranger:

Well yes, yes....

That's not Houdini at all ))))) and a disciple of Igor Keogh? Can you saw a woman off? ))))
 
stranger:

Well yes, yes....

Martyanov is a very authoritative dude for me, as is the professor with his impenetrable mash-ups)

Adequate, to me he is not, and he only sees 1/10. ()
 
Ishim:

don't scare - scared)))), the retest of the trend will either be a sell share or buy at 23. )))))))

I would also buy at 23, but for now, I think we should sell not earlier than 1.26,


But who knows, market will judge.

 
Ishim:
Well it's not Houdini at all ))))) Can you saw a woman? ))))

Vasiliy, all deals are today's morning ones, unlike the rubbish of some comrades), I think it is not a problem to understand what and where by the price.

You look at deals of Bicus, Zoric,gnawingmarket and some others, and that's it, no need to make up a bicycle)

1...206207208209210211212213214215216217218219220...871
New comment