FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 456

New comment
 
gip:
Now the fixes on the dollar are massive, are you afraid you're going to refill?
I'm not going to fill in the order is fine.
[Deleted]  
gip:
It's hard to rebook, you have to stare at the monitor all the time. It's easier not to move stops to boo.
how many strategies I've tried out.... It's harder to re-look at the monitor all the time. it's better not to move stops to boo. i've tried so many strategies i've tested and tried to re-look at all of them.
 
_new-rena:

fatty ))))

If you buy a chopper, don't forget to invite him to fly it ))))

If I buy a helicopter, do not forget to invite me to fly it )))) while the market matches my TS - I need to see how it will deal with the trend
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
while the car can withstand a "dagonal")))
okay
 
gip:
This is difficult to re-look at the monitor all the time. It's easier not to move stops into the boo.

That's the way it is.

On the other hand, if the entry is "hit" on the higher TF, it's easier to stop this b/o. And you are free with this account for half a year. :-)

Pound does not want to break through the triple bottom, December can be staring into the monitor to freeze current accounts for the mid-term.

 

Buy limit set at 1.2155 . it's going like the rails ))))

[Deleted]  
Ishim:

Buy limit set at 1.2155. Going like the rails ))))

plan for the month, eh?
 
_new-rena:
plan for the month, huh?
I guess it'll be here in the morning, but someone said it takes a long time )))))
 
stranger:

2365,2425,2206

coming levels.

Reached .
And just overcame it.
Can this be considered a test from below ? and a signal to go down ?
Thank you !
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
I think it'll be here in the morning, someone said it would take a long time )))))
yeah, the euras gave it hell))))
1...449450451452453454455456457458459460461462463...871
New comment