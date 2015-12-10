FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 456
Now the fixes on the dollar are massive, are you afraid you're going to refill?
It's hard to rebook, you have to stare at the monitor all the time. It's easier not to move stops to boo.
fatty ))))
If you buy a chopper, don't forget to invite him to fly it ))))
while the car can withstand a "dagonal")))
This is difficult to re-look at the monitor all the time. It's easier not to move stops into the boo.
That's the way it is.
On the other hand, if the entry is "hit" on the higher TF, it's easier to stop this b/o. And you are free with this account for half a year. :-)
Pound does not want to break through the triple bottom, December can be staring into the monitor to freeze current accounts for the mid-term.
Buy limit set at 1.2155 . it's going like the rails ))))
plan for the month, huh?
2365,2425,2206
coming levels.
And just overcame it.
Can this be considered a test from below ? and a signal to go down ?
Thank you !
I think it'll be here in the morning, someone said it would take a long time )))))