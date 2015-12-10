FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 392
No way, the bai for 24 will only appear tomorrow, that's when they will have their stops.
24 did have a lot of stops in the afternoon.
Maybe someone knows... There's a question on the picture.
Thank you !
maybe he's talking about Oanda.
There really were a lot of pending orders on 24 during the day.
You chose 'Net value' - i.e. it shows the difference between the bays and the sellers.
If there are no bays, then there are more sellers.)
Plus, your current price is 1.245. So we haven't reached 1.24 yet - that's why they're not in action.
http://www.forexpf.ru/chart/brent/
Yesterday there was talk of a ceasefire and oil went up a bit, on the 4th the huMan is holding a closed-door meeting, what is there? If the war continues, oil will go to 40-45, and the rouble to 80-90. In short, while oil is falling, all commodity currencies are depreciating. In short, we have had enough of Ukraine...
I'm not guessing on the Euchre,
Chifa watching...
And it won't be his fault, but that of the evil bourgeois bourgeoisie who are trying to kill beautiful Russia with sanctions.
Yes, the revenues will fall, but it was still bad super-income, which Russia, due to its own backwardness, was not able to spend more or less wisely anyway.
Bread would be provided for everyone for now. And there will be even more spectacles. Old folk pastimes would return: denunciation, dispossession and exile.
Sometimes somebody will be killed - but here eternal Russian fatalism will not fail. If they have been killed, it is the right thing to do. And the relatives of those killed will be given compensation - they can be "remembered" for a very long time.
Of course the empire will fall apart. Its existence in the modern world is akin to that of a Neanderthal colony.
I give you a thought:
the word on the chif is this: