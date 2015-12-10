FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 750
b.w. - the head is dead...
Yes I do, it's just that it was written tonight that we're almost a sucker...
The teacher said the yew was going up and everyone fixed at once, only you stayed ))))
well, it's my fault again....
The teacher said that the Eur was rising and everyone was fixed, only you remained ))))
real greed... You move one, two... then you think what an asshole... :-)))
Yes, Zorich, greed is a great thing, you have had enough of the pound this week, no, give me the euro as well)
This week a lot of people have fixed, so it may be a good rally till Wednesday and that's it, smoke till the 9th.
Who had the nerve to ban HIM?
Who believes in the eura at 2153? )))
i got 1.19
thanks !
I hope it was explained why. The word forbidden must have been posted there........... I suspect the machine is laying it down. Reshetov wrote about creating perfect intelligence...... they will replace the moderators and there will be no agreement at all.
Reshetov? Yitov, come out, tell us)? Interesting)
Reshetov, come on out and tell us.)
Why change them? Barabashkin's polite and cultured.)
How can we do without the Teacher now?
Р..................................
