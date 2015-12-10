FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 551

New comment
 
The pound is slowing down, they are waiting for it at 1.5470, but it is going nowhere, the eu is tired.
 
_new-rena:
what are we going to think about?

about the upcoming tees...


 
Silent:
The GBP is slowing down, they are waiting for him at 1.5470, but he is not doing anything - he says the Euro is tired.
He has broken through the volume upwards, but there is a lot of resistance above 5780, so I don't know, he will have a smoke until tomorrow.
 
stranger:
ilya, the alps have it, it's only quotes, no volumes.

and how do you trade now, without volume?

but with sticks on them...

By the way, on the pound, a very interesting picture

I have targets for both buy and sell, and there are entries.

You can go both ways, everything will work out here!

 
Ilij:

how do you trade now, without volume?

and on the sticks...

By the way, on the pound, a very interesting picture

There are targets for both buy and sell now, and there are entries

And who will trade it, the Japanese? Keep smoking till tomorrow. There is still a move up there.
 
stranger:
He volume is up, but there is a lot of resistance above 5780, so hmmm, the high will smoke until tomorrow.
Weekly candle for 23.11 up to 1.5810 cleared it up... let's see. But the index is down a lot today.
 
stranger:
Well, sit and chew tomatoes))) this despite the fact that I do not sell it, I specifically came to say, and HE - fuck me((((
Learn how to communicate! It's not in your village... put it on boo - it's too early to close, we have to wait so long - not for one day ))))) ))))
 
Silent:
Weekly candle for 23.11 up to 1.5810 cleared everything... let's see. But the index is down a lot today.
 
Ishim:
learn to communicate! it's not in your village... I put the boo - it's too early to close - we're still waiting so long - not in one day ))))
Wait for it, I'm sick of waiting for it, you cultured one))) Where did the professor go?))
 
stranger:
Wait, I'm sick of waiting for her, cultured man!) Where did the professor go?)))
The professor went to collect muhamores (he says there may be some left under the snow)
1...544545546547548549550551552553554555556557558...871
New comment