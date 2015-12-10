FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 551
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
what are we going to think about?
about the upcoming tees...
The GBP is slowing down, they are waiting for him at 1.5470, but he is not doing anything - he says the Euro is tired.
ilya, the alps have it, it's only quotes, no volumes.
and how do you trade now, without volume?
but with sticks on them...
By the way, on the pound, a very interesting picture
I have targets for both buy and sell, and there are entries.
You can go both ways, everything will work out here!
how do you trade now, without volume?
and on the sticks...
By the way, on the pound, a very interesting picture
There are targets for both buy and sell now, and there are entries
He volume is up, but there is a lot of resistance above 5780, so hmmm, the high will smoke until tomorrow.
Well, sit and chew tomatoes))) this despite the fact that I do not sell it, I specifically came to say, and HE - fuck me((((
Weekly candle for 23.11 up to 1.5810 cleared everything... let's see. But the index is down a lot today.
learn to communicate! it's not in your village... I put the boo - it's too early to close - we're still waiting so long - not in one day ))))
Wait, I'm sick of waiting for her, cultured man!) Where did the professor go?)))